Talks between the United States and China begin with warnings about misunderstanding and miscalculation

Beijing (AFP) – US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken met on Friday with Chinese President Xi Jinping and senior Chinese officials, stressing the importance of “responsible management” of the differences between the United States and China in light of the disagreement between the two sides over a number of issues. Controversial bilateral, regional and global issues.

Talks between the two sides have increased in recent months, even as differences have increased. Blinken said he had raised his concerns with Xi about the matter China's support for Russia And Its invasion of Ukrainein addition to other issues including Taiwan, the South China Sea, and human rights Production and export of synthetic opioid precursors.

Blinken sounded a positive note on recent progress made in bilateral cooperation, including military communications, counter-narcotics and artificial intelligence, as the two sides agreed to start a dialogue on how to reduce risks posed by the rapidly emerging technology.

He added: “We are committed to maintaining and strengthening lines of communication to advance this agenda, and to once again deal responsibly with our differences so as to avoid any misunderstandings, misunderstandings or miscalculations.”

But he stressed, “Even as we seek to deepen cooperation, where our interests align, the United States has a very clear vision about the challenges posed by (China) and about our competing visions for the future. America will always defend our core interests and values.”

Notably, he has raised ongoing concerns about Beijing's supply of materials, including machine tools and microelectronics, to Moscow that President Vladimir Putin is using to bolster Russia's defenses and its war on Ukraine.

“Russia will struggle to continue its attack on Ukraine without China’s support,” Blinken told reporters after his meeting with Xi.

He added: “Feeding the Russian defense industrial base not only threatens Ukrainian security, but also threatens European security.” As we have been telling China for some time, ensuring transatlantic security is a fundamental interest of the United States. In our discussions today. “I made it clear that if China does not address this problem, we will.”

Blinken did not clarify how the United States would deal with the matter if China did not do so, but Washington imposed a large number of sanctions on Chinese companies due to their dealings with countries such as Russia, Iran and North Korea.

He said he urged China to use its influence “to dissuade Iran and its proxies from expanding their reach.” Conflict in the Middle East And to persuade North Korea to “end its dangerous behavior and enter into dialogue.”

Blinken also discussed with Xi Chinese naval exercises in the disputed South China Sea, and stressed “firm” US support for FilipinosIts oldest ally is in Asia.

Xi stressed that China and the United States should seek common ground “instead of engaging in fierce competition.”

“China is happy to see a confident, open, prosperous and prosperous United States,” the Chinese leader said. “We hope that the United States can also view China’s development in a positive light. This is a fundamental issue that must be addressed.”

Earlier, Blinken held lengthy talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Public Security Minister Wang Xiaohong.

He and Wang stressed the importance of preserving it Lines of communication are open They also expressed their regret at the continuing and deepening divisions that threaten global security. These divisions were highlighted earlier this week when US President Joe Biden signed a massive foreign aid bill containing several elements that the Chinese consider problematic.

“In general, relations between China and the United States have begun to stabilize,” Wang told Blinken at the start of the five-and-a-half-hour talks. But at the same time, the negative factors in the relationship are still increasing and accumulating, and the relationship is facing all kinds of imbalances.”

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Chinese Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong at Diaoyutai Guest House, Friday, April 26, 2024, in Beijing, China.

Wang also spoke, without being specific, about known Chinese complaints about it American policies and positions regarding the South China SeaTaiwan, human rights and China's right to establish relations with countries it deems appropriate, saying that “China's legitimate development rights have been unreasonably suppressed.”

“China’s concerns are consistent,” he said. “We have always advocated respect for each other's fundamental interests and urge the United States not to interfere in China's internal affairs, not to obstruct China's development, and not to cross China's red lines on China's sovereignty, security, and development interests.”

Blinken responded by saying that the Biden administration prioritizes US-China dialogue even on controversial issues. He noted that some progress had been made in the past year but noted that the talks would remain difficult.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, speaks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, right, during their meeting at Diaoyutai Guest House, Friday, April 26, 2024, in Beijing, China.

Blinken He arrived in China on WednesdayShe visited Shanghai shortly before Biden signed a $95 billion foreign aid package that includes several items likely to anger Beijing, including $8 billion to counter China's increasing aggression toward Taiwan and in the South China Sea. It is also seeking to force TikTok's China-based parent company to sell the social media platform.

China and the United States are the main players in the Indo-Pacific region. Washington has become increasingly concerned about Beijing's increasing aggression in recent years towards Taiwan and its smaller neighbors in Southeast Asia, with which it has major territorial and maritime disputes in the region. South China Sea.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, meets with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, Friday, April 26, 2024, in Beijing, China.

China objected to US aid to Taiwan and immediately condemned the aid as a serious provocation. She is also strongly opposed Efforts to force sale of TikTokAlthough Blinken said this issue did not come up in his talks on Friday.

The bill also allocates $61 billion for Ukraine to defend itself from the Russian invasion. The Chinese Foreign Ministry said that the US position on Chinese defense trade with Russia is hypocritical when viewed alongside the amount of military assistance Washington provides to Kiev.

Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said: “It is extremely hypocritical and irresponsible for the US side to introduce a bill for large-scale aid to Ukraine while making baseless accusations against normal economic and trade exchanges between China and Russia.”

He added: “Blaming China will not solve the problem, nor will it alleviate the negative situation of the parties involved in the Ukrainian crisis.”