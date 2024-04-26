Apple announces iPad event on May 7

Apple has scheduled its next product showcase for May 7, a few weeks before the Worldwide Developers Conference, making way for more announcements in June, hopefully. On May 7, an iPad update has been rumored for months, and Apple's Let Loose ad includes an illustration of a hand holding an Apple Pencil. This screams iPad to us.

We could see some substantial upgrades to the iPad Pro series. M3 chips are a predictable addition, but we may also see OLED displays, according to BloombergMark Gorman. This should bring richer colors and deeper blacks to the iPad Pro. This technology could also lead to thinner iPads. Looking at the infographic, we wouldn't be surprised if the next-generation Apple Pencil or even iPad Air is unveiled as well.

– Matt Smith

The biggest stories you might have missed

Commissioners voted along party lines to reinstate Obama-era rules.

The FCC voted to reinstate net neutrality protections that were abandoned during the Trump administration. With net neutrality rules in place, broadband service is considered an essential communications resource under Title II of the Communications Act of 1934. This enables the FCC to regulate broadband Internet in a manner similar to water, power, and telephone services. Here's what net neutrality involves.

Noise canceling, sports models, and cheap wireless Bluetooth earbuds.

We at Engadget are constantly testing and reviewing new Bluetooth earbuds in all price ranges to provide the best buying advice and refine our favorites. Here's our latest update, including the usual devices from Sony, Bose and Apple, plus some other surprises and details of what to look for when buying your first pair – or upgrading.

Even if he was targeting Kendrick Lamar.

Tupac's family is not happy with Drake copying the late Shakur's voice in a recent song. Attorney Howard King, who represents Shakur's estate, sent a cease-and-desist letter calling Drake's use of Shakur's voice a “flagrant violation of Tupac's publicity and legal rights of ownership.” “Taylor Made Freestyle” is the latest chapter in the artist's decade-long feud with Pulitzer and 17-time Grammy Award winner Kendrick Lamar. The track also used artificial intelligence to reproduce Snoop Dogg's voice.

Further complicating the issue of AI cloning audio without permission, Universal Music Group (UMG), the label that represents Drake, pulled the track “” by Ghostwriter977 because it used an AI-generated version of Drake’s voice.

