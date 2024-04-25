Google confirms that Wear OS 5 and Android TV updates are coming

We're just a few weeks away from Google I/O 2024, and it looks like the company has revealed that major updates are coming in the form of Wear OS 5 and a new version of Android TV.

Google on Thursday revealed a large portion of its I/O 2024 schedule, which (beside the usual flurry of developer-focused sessions) includes a fair number of hints about the major announcements that will happen. You can check out our wider coverage to find out more about what's in store:

However, two sessions in particular caught our attention. the first It focuses on “the future of Wear OS,” and in the description Google seems to confirm that “Wear OS 5” will be announced in the very near future.

In this talk, we'll explore the new features of Wear OS 5. This includes advances in watch face format, and how to design and build for the growing range of device sizes.

We previously reported on the upcoming Wear OS 5 update, which is set to be based on Android 14. Here, Google shared a focus on “watch face formatting” — designed to make watch faces more efficient and dynamic — and designing Watch apps to adapt to more “device sizes.” . The latter pillar makes particular sense in light of rumors that Google is preparing a larger 45mm version of the Pixel Watch 3.

while, Another session It indicates an OS-level upgrade coming soon for Android TV and Google TV.

Discover new user experience improvements to Google TV and the latest additions to the next Android TV OS update. Learn how the updated developer tools in Compose for TV and Android Studio make it easier than ever to create great apps for TV.

The last update we got on the TV front was last summer when Google launched Android TV 14 Beta and simultaneously abandoned its work on Android TV 13. As of now, the latest version of the operating system used by Android TV devices is Android 12 for 2021. OS 5, we expect some Android TV-based devices (including the upcoming Chromecast with Google TV 4K successor) to soon see an upgrade to Android 14.

For now, Google hasn't given any hints about what to expect from the Android TV Platform Update, though the I/O session will offer updated tips for TV app developers.

What more would you like to see from Wear OS 5 and Android TV 14 updates? Let us know in the comments below.