Fallout 4 Next Gen Update release date: When will it arrive?

If you've gotten back into the Fallout games recently – or tried them out for the first time – you're probably pretty keen to try out Fallout 4's next-gen update. If you're wondering… What time is the next-gen update actually scheduled to arrive?Then you are in exactly the right place.

We got a bunch of information about what the next-gen update will include as part of its surprise announcement a couple of weeks ago. In addition to bringing the game to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series It also includes a lot of the Creation Club goodies for free – including some Enclave Remnants content, new temporary weapons, and Halloween decorations for the workshop.



To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings



So when will it all come down? Well, the answer is that although Bethesda told us that April 25 is definitely the update's arrival date, they haven't actually specified the exact times for when it will be released. Unfortunately, all we can do is twiddle our thumbs and wait.

However, if we try to estimate time – Sometime between around 5pm GMT and 9pm GMT, this appears to be a likely outcomesince the update announcement was made on Twitter at 4:24pm GMT – with Steam news updating about it at 8:22pm GMT. This means that the update will drop some time after 12 PM ET/9 AM PT/6 PM CET/2 AM ESTand put it in a nice window so people in the UK, US, and Europe can play it right away (sorry people in Asia).

Though, as I say, this is just an educated guess – as Bethesda likes to surprise us all. It is also worth noting that the release time may vary slightly between different platforms. We'll aim to update this article as quickly as possible once the update is actually out, so you can set to download it right away and then move on to the Commonwealth.

So, there you are, now you know. If you're also wondering if you'll be able to play the Fallout 4 mod Fallout: London on Xbox and PlayStation consoles once it arrives, you can find out everything you need to know about that here.