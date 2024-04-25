April 25, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Fallout 4 Next Gen Update release date: When will it arrive?

Fallout 4 Next Gen Update release date: When will it arrive?

Len Houle April 25, 2024 2 min read

If you've gotten back into the Fallout games recently – or tried them out for the first time – you're probably pretty keen to try out Fallout 4's next-gen update. If you're wondering… What time is the next-gen update actually scheduled to arrive?Then you are in exactly the right place.

We got a bunch of information about what the next-gen update will include as part of its surprise announcement a couple of weeks ago. In addition to bringing the game to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series It also includes a lot of the Creation Club goodies for free – including some Enclave Remnants content, new temporary weapons, and Halloween decorations for the workshop.

So when will it all come down? Well, the answer is that although Bethesda told us that April 25 is definitely the update's arrival date, they haven't actually specified the exact times for when it will be released. Unfortunately, all we can do is twiddle our thumbs and wait.

However, if we try to estimate time – Sometime between around 5pm GMT and 9pm GMT, this appears to be a likely outcomesince the update announcement was made on Twitter at 4:24pm GMT – with Steam news updating about it at 8:22pm GMT. This means that the update will drop some time after 12 PM ET/9 AM PT/6 PM CET/2 AM ESTand put it in a nice window so people in the UK, US, and Europe can play it right away (sorry people in Asia).

See also  Cyberpunk 2077 players discover secret changes made to the game

Though, as I say, this is just an educated guess – as Bethesda likes to surprise us all. It is also worth noting that the release time may vary slightly between different platforms. We'll aim to update this article as quickly as possible once the update is actually out, so you can set to download it right away and then move on to the Commonwealth.

So, there you are, now you know. If you're also wondering if you'll be able to play the Fallout 4 mod Fallout: London on Xbox and PlayStation consoles once it arrives, you can find out everything you need to know about that here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Steam closes refund policy loophole, finally comes up with a name for the thing where you can play a game early if you pre-order

April 25, 2024 Len Houle
3 min read

“I believe in walking around” to enhance productivity

April 24, 2024 Len Houle
3 min read

Is the Windows Arm version ready for macro photography?

April 24, 2024 Len Houle

You may have missed

4 min read

Topic, date, how to watch and everything you need to know

April 25, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
6 min read

Hubble celebrates its 34th anniversary with a stunning view of the Little Dumbbell Nebula

April 25, 2024 Cheryl Riley
5 min read

How Eli De La Cruz and the Reds plan to compete this season

April 25, 2024 Joy Love
2 min read

Fallout 4 Next Gen Update release date: When will it arrive?

April 25, 2024 Len Houle