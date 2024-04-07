32 products you need if you like comfort at work

Note that the noise cancellation rate is 95% — ideal for keeping their ears away from traffic and children's noise, if necessary, but not 100% like Apple version.

Here's what BuzzFeeder Maitland Quitmeyer had to say about these headphones: “I just bought these products after they premiered them – I've been thinking about getting the AirPods Max, but I'm very concerned about how the headphones fit -And I am sensitive to my ears getting hot after wearing some headphones for a long time. So instead of committing (or before) to the $500 version, I thought it would be a good idea to give this one a beta try. Turns out I love them so far! They are very comfortable and do not overheat my ears. The sound quality to my non-specialized ears is also excellent! The noise cancellation feature works for me, blocking out annoying street noise so I can fully immerse myself in my tunes.”

Promising review: “These headphones are surprisingly great. I was fairly impressed with the quality, considering the price. They're easy to pair, come charged, and are very nice.” People have actually asked me if they are the AirPods Max. I also really like how you can pause/skip and adjust the volume on the headphones (which many headphones lack). Noise cancellation is very good. I can't hear much when I play music. When there's no music, it still cancels out a lot, but not everything, like most headphones. I wish they could turn up the volume a bit, but they still have great sound quality. 4.5/5″-Amazon customer

