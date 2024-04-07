Dragon Quest 12 is reportedly suffering from delays, and the producer is “stepping down” after the reshuffle

Square Enix is ​​currently undergoing an extensive regulatory “overhaul” and Dragon Quest appears to have been affected.

according to New report from BloombergDragon Quest's “top producer” Yu Miyake, who is now 56 years old (and has contributed to “several” Dragon Quest titles over the years), will “step down from the role” after the new entry was delayed.

He will supposedly “head” Square Enix's Tokyo-based smart gaming division from now on. Miyake originally joined the Japanese publisher and developer in 1992.

As for his replacement, 53-year-old NieR producer Yosuke Saito is believed to be taking over. Saito appears to be a “strong candidate” for the role according to Bloomberg's sources, as he has already worked as a producer on the Dragon Quest series (including Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age).

As part of this restructuring process, Takashi Kiryu He is now at the helm of the company as president. No release date or platforms have been announced Dragon Quest XII: Flames of Destiny But if there are any important developments, we will inform you about them.