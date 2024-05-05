Sadiq Khan re-elected Mayor of London in Labour’s latest victory

Sadiq Khan, a two-term centre-left mayor of London, on Saturday became the first three-time winner of the office by a comfortable margin, marking a new setback for Britain’s ruling Conservative Party ahead of an imminent general election.

Mr Khan, of the main opposition Labor Party, was initially elected to the position in 2016, becoming the first Muslim mayor of London, and is now the first politician to win three consecutive terms since the position was created in 2000.

With Labor leading by a large margin in the polls ahead of the looming general election, many analysts expected Khan to score a comfortable win in a left-leaning city, but some saw the possibility of an unexpectedly close election. The race is against Susan Hall, who represents the Conservatives.

That possibility quickly faded on Saturday, as it became clear that victory was on the horizon for Mr Khan. In the final results, he won by more than a million votes and 43% of the total, while Ms Hall received about 32%.