May 5, 2024

The Hamas leader has accused Israel of sabotaging mediation efforts to end the Gaza war

May 5, 2024

Ismail Haniyeh, head of the Palestinian movement Hamas, accused Israel on Sunday May 5 of sabotaging reconciliation efforts related to the exchange of hostages and Palestinians detained by Israel in the Gaza Strip. In the absence of representatives of the Jewish state, negotiations for a ceasefire in the Palestinian territories resumed in the morning in Cairo (Egypt). Ismail Haniyeh Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement that he wanted to “Inventing consistent justifications for the continuation of the occupation, the prolongation of the conflict (…) and the sabotage of efforts undertaken by various mediators and parties”. Follow our live stream.

Hamas will not accept a “deal” without an end to the conflict. On Saturday, a Palestinian Authority official, speaking on condition of anonymity, announced that the Islamist group would not accept. “There is no agreement on anything [de trêve] does not expressly provide for termination” of conflict. “Benyamin Netanyahu Cuts a Deal Privately Through Personal Calculations”This officer charged.

“Israel is unacceptable” Demands of HamasBenjamin Netanyahu says. “While Israel demonstrates its goodwill, Hamas continues its extreme positions by withdrawing our forces from the Gaza Strip, ending the war, and protecting Hamas.”The Israeli Prime Minister continued.

Tel Aviv ordered Al Jazeera to shut down. Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Sunday that the Qatar channel in Israel is closing. The Israeli Communications Minister clarified In social network want “Immediately Signed Injunction Against Al Jazeera”WHO “Effective immediately”. He also said that the channel has been confirmed “Can no longer operate from Israel”Accused him “Threat to Security” from the country. Al-Jazeera channel in response condemned the decision “crime” of Israel.

Israel has announced that it will close the Kerem Shalom area of ​​entry into Gaza. The Israeli military announced it had closed the main crossing for humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, Kerem Shalom, which was targeted by rocket fire. “About ten projectiles were found from the adjacent area [la localité de] Rafa” towards the Kerem Shalom area.Army said in a press release.

