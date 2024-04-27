In Canada, a province moderates a policy to decriminalize small amounts of drugs

A drug user on the street in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on August 31, 2021. DARRYL DYCK / AP

In early 2023, British Columbia, a Canadian province in the western part of the country, decided that possession of less than 2.5 grams of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl or other hard drugs for personal use will not be subject to fines. The opioid crisis is wreaking havoc in North America. The goal was not to stigmatize users, but to make it a public health issue.

But after this move, drug consumption in public places – parks, streets, beaches, hospitals etc. has increased significantly and in the face of criticism, on Friday, April 26, the province decided to moderate this demonetisation policy. Three years trial period.

The police – which includes providing consumers with information about health and social services – can now seize illegal drugs and force a user to leave the area or arrest them.

Oregon alleges possession of smaller amounts

“Our first priority is safety. While we care for those facing drug addiction, we will not accept clutter on the streets, which makes people worry for their safety.”, announced progressive David Ebi as premier of the province. According to a press release, small possessions remain innocent at home.

Further south, the US state of Oregon announced in early April that it would decriminalize possession of small amounts of drugs from September after decriminalizing all drugs.

Further south, the US state of Oregon announced in early April that it would decriminalize possession of small amounts of drugs from September after decriminalizing all drugs.

