April 27, 2024

Live – War in Ukraine: Kyiv says it hit two Russian oil refineries

April 27, 2024

Here are the most important information related to the conflict in the last 24 hours:

– Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned on Friday Russian occupation of Zaporizhzhia power plant risks nuclear accidentA warning on the 38th anniversary of the Chernobyl disaster.

– Kyiv City Hall announced on FridayEmergency evacuation of two hospitals in the capital of UkraineFearing Russian strikes on these institutions, including a pediatric clinic.

The Russian military said on Friday that it had been hit by a train in Ukraine's Donetsk region (And) carrying Western weapons, the announcement comes after a series of strikes on Ukraine's railways.

– Security Services of Ukraine (SBU) announced on FridayTwo suspected of impersonating mechanics arrested Move through the northeast of the country, find military positions and send them to Russia for bombing.

– US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced on Friday $6 billion in aid to UkraineAt a time when Washington is trying to catch up on its deliveries to Kyiv after months of impasse in Congress.

