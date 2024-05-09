A Transair Boeing 737 plane slides off the runway in Senegal

The 737 skidded off the runway at Blaise Diani Airport at around 1 a.m. Thursday.
LONDON – A Boeing 737-300 plane crashed while taking off from Blaise Diani International Airport in Senegal, local officials said.
Senegal’s Ministry of Infrastructure, Land and Air Transport said in a statement in French that Air Senegal flight HC301, operated by Transair, “overshot the runway” at around 1:14 a.m. Thursday.
The ministry said that the plane was carrying 85 people, including two pilots and four crew members.
The ministry said that ten people were injured. A Senegalese army sergeant said that four people were in serious condition.
Videos circulating online showed a Transair plane with serial number 6V-AJE lying on a grassy bank. The plane’s left engine appears to be damaged and the brush near the runway appears to be covered in a layer of water-based foam.
Blaise Diagne is the main airport serving Dakar, the Senegalese capital. The battle was headed to Bamako, Mali.
ABC News’ Joe Simonetti contributed to this report.
