A Transair Boeing 737 plane slides off the runway in Senegal

Frank Tomlinson May 9, 2024 1 min read

The 737 skidded off the runway at Blaise Diani Airport at around 1 a.m. Thursday.

May 9, 2024 at 9:39 AM ET

2 min read

LONDON – A Boeing 737-300 plane crashed while taking off from Blaise Diani International Airport in Senegal, local officials said.

Senegal’s Ministry of Infrastructure, Land and Air Transport said in a statement in French that Air Senegal flight HC301, operated by Transair, “overshot the runway” at around 1:14 a.m. Thursday.

The ministry said that the plane was carrying 85 people, including two pilots and four crew members.

The ministry said that ten people were injured. A Senegalese army sergeant said that four people were in serious condition.

Videos circulating online showed a Transair plane with serial number 6V-AJE lying on a grassy bank. The plane’s left engine appears to be damaged and the brush near the runway appears to be covered in a layer of water-based foam.

Blaise Diagne is the main airport serving Dakar, the Senegalese capital. The battle was headed to Bamako, Mali.

ABC News’ Joe Simonetti contributed to this report.

