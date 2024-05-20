A comet fragment explodes in the dark sky over Spain and Portugal

On Saturday, revelers across Spain and Portugal ventured out into the balmy spring evening, hoping for a night to remember. No one expected a visitor from outer space to explode above their heads.

At 11:46pm in Portugal, a fireball shot across the sky, leaving a trail of blazing graffiti in its wake. The footage was shared on social media Shows lowered jaws As the dark night briefly turns into day, ablaze with shadows Snow White, Earthly Green, and Arctic Blue.

Rocky asteroids cause streaks high in the sky as they self-destruct in Earth’s atmosphere with some frequency. But over the weekend, the projectile was heading toward Earth at a remarkable speed — about 100,000 miles per hour, more than twice what a typical asteroid would expect. Experts say that its path is strange, and does not match the type that nearby space rocks usually follow.

That’s because the intruder was not an asteroid. She was Part of a comet — an icy body that may have formed at the dawn of the solar system — lost its battle with our planet’s atmosphere 37 miles above the Atlantic Ocean. The European Space Agency said it was unlikely that either object would have reached Earth.