Katy Perry’s “American Idol” Finale – Final Performance Video

The peacock has officially flown the coop. Sunday American Idol The finale marked Katy Perry’s final episode as a judge, and she was given quite the farewell.

You could see the emotions on her face from the moment she appeared on stage alongside fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. Ryan Seacrest checked in on her during the first round and all she could say was, “It’s my last few hours.” “Well, let’s enjoy it,” Ryan responded appropriately.

As the finale approaches its third hour, we took a look at Katy’s Idol journey, highlighting her close relationship with Luke, Lionel, and Ryan. “We have a lot of memories,” Ryan told Katie after the clip finished airing, asking the question on everyone’s minds: “Are you sure you want to leave us?” She shook her head, seeming to fight back tears.

Next, Katy took the stage to perform her 2020 song “What Makes a Woman,” which was specially rewritten to accommodate finalist Jack Blocker as a duet partner. She turned the soft song into an interesting conversation, although nothing was more interesting than the outfit Katie wore in that memorable moment – a dress patterned with faces. Idol Contestants whose trips she sponsored during her time on the show.

Idol She also paid tribute to Katie with a medley of her biggest hits, as performed by the women on this season’s Top 12 list. As Ryan described it, “it was fun,” but if we’re being real, it was probably destined to be done and gone before Katie duets with Jack, right?

News of Katie’s impending exit from Idol It was broken by the singer herself during her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Back in February 2024. The seemingly innocent Two Truth and a Lie took a very real turn when she confirmed one fact: “I think this will probably be my last season of… Idol“.

Of course, Sunday’s finale was not like that Just About saying goodbye to Katie, though we’re pretty sure ABC could have aired a three-hour documentary on Disney’s nighttime costumes alone. We’ll also find out which of this season’s top 3 singers – Abi Carter, Jack Blocker, or Will Moseley – will be crowned the winner of Season 22.

Are you going to miss your weekly (sometimes twice weekly) dose of Katie’s On? IdolOr are you ready to say goodbye? Which artist would you like to see fill her vacant seat on the judging panel next season? Rate her as one of the judges below, then comment with your thoughts on her final episode.