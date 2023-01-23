What to remember from January 22

The Russian military said it had advanced towards two villages in the Zaporozhye region.

Moscow continues to advance In Ukraine. On Sunday, January 22, the Russian army advanced toward two villages in the Zaporizhia region of southern Ukraine, where clashes with troops from Kiev have intensified this week. Here’s what to remember from that day on the Ukrainian front.

Russia says it is advancing on two villages in the Zaporozhye region

“The front is mobile, especially in two directions: Origiv and Kulaipol”, Vladimir Rokov, head of the territorial occupation commission established by Moscow, was quoted by Russian news agency RIA Novosti. The two towns, which before the war had about 15,000 inhabitants, are respectively 65 km and 100 km southeast of Zaporizhia, the capital of the eponymous region, controlled by Ukrainian troops.

The Ukrainian military in its morning bulletin, for its part, said on Saturday, “More than 15 areas were targeted by artillery” Russian in Zaporizhia region. On Saturday, the Russian military said it had carried out “Offensive Actions” In this area, take the path “Favorable Lines and Levels”.

Norway says more than 300,000 died or were wounded in the war

In nearly a year of conflict, the war in Ukraine has left nearly 180,000 dead or wounded in the ranks of the Russian military and 100,000 on the Ukrainian side, not counting the 30,000 civilian casualties, according to estimates by the leader on Sunday. Norwegian Army.

Russia and Ukraine have not given credible accounts of their losses for months. In November, US Army Chief of Staff Mark Milley said the Russian military had suffered more than 100,000 dead or wounded. “mostly” The same is true on the Ukrainian side. These figures cannot be independently verified.

France does not rule out delivery of Leclerc heavy battle tanks to Ukraine

French heavy tanks soon on the Ukrainian front? France did not reject the offer Leclerc heavy battle tanks Emmanuel Macron, along with President Olaf Scholz, announced on Sunday, January 22, support for Ukraine in its war against Russia. Kyiv is demanding tanks, especially from Germany, which holds the key to the supply of Leopard 2 tanks by several European countries.

A senior Ukrainian ministerial official was fired on suspicion of fraud

A senior Ukrainian ministerial official suspected of corruption was fired, while an internal audit was launched at the Ministry of Defense. Fraud is common in Ukraine, a country plagued by decades of corruption.