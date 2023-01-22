January 23, 2023

According to Norway, 180,000 died or were wounded on the Russian side, and 100,000 on the Ukrainian side.

Despite heavy losses, “Russia will be able to continue for a long time”, and Norway’s chief of staff also affirmed.

In nearly a year of conflict, the war in Ukraine has left nearly 180,000 dead or wounded in the ranks of the Russian military and 100,000 on the Ukrainian side, not counting the 30,000 civilian casualties, according to estimates by the leader on Sunday. Norwegian Army. “Russian casualties begin to approach around 180,000 soldiers killed or wounded“Norway’s Chief of Staff Erik Kristofferson said in an interview with TV2, without specifying the origin of these figures. Norway, which borders Russia, has been a member of NATO since its founding in 1949.

Ukrainian casualties may have been over 100,000 dead or wounded. In addition, Ukraine has around 30,000 civilians who died in this terrible warNorway added the general. Russia and Ukraine have not given credible accounts of their losses for months. In November, US Army Commander Mark Milley had insisted The Russian army suffered losses of more than 100,000 dead or wounded, with the balance sheetMostlyThe same is true on the Ukrainian side. These figures cannot be independently verified.

Despite his heavy losses,Russia can continue for a while“, citing Moscow’s weapons mobilization and production capabilities, confirmed the Norwegian chief of staff on Sunday. “Of greater concern is whether Ukraine can keep the Russian air force out of the war“, whereas so far it has largely been kept out.”Thanks to Ukrainian Air Defense“.

Most of the Russian attacks in recent months have been carried out by long-range missiles. The Norwegian general called for a quick supply of battle tanks to Ukraine, which has so far been blocked mainly by Germany. “If they’re going to attack in winter, they’ll need it fastEirik Kristoffersen told TV2. Berlin refused to hand over its Panther tanks to Kyiv on Friday, despite urgent appeals from Ukraine and several European countries.

These heavy tanks are in the ranks of several European countries, including Norway, but their delivery to Ukraine is theoretically subject to the German green light.

