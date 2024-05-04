Hamas leader says he rejects deals that do not “clearly” end the war

A senior member of the Hamas terrorist organization said this Saturday, May 4, that the movement will not accept any deal that does not end the war in Gaza. An announcement that comes in the midst of negotiations on a ceasefire with Israel.

A Hamas official told Agence France-Presse this Saturday, May 4, that the movement, which is currently negotiating a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip in Cairo, “will not under any circumstances accept an agreement that does not end the war.” .

“Our information confirms that (Benjamin) Netanyahu is personally delaying a deal through personal calculations,” the official, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed of the Israeli prime minister, who insists on a seven-month ceasefire before destroying the Islamists. Movement.

Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly reiterated his determination to launch a major assault on the town of Rafah, in the south of the Gaza Strip, which he views as Hamas’ last stronghold. For destroying the Islamic movement.

Mediators — Egypt, Qatar, the United States — have been trying for months to broker a cease-fire from Israel and Hamas, specifically a pause in Israeli attacks and the release of Palestinian prisoners in exchange for hostages kidnapped in southern Israel on Oct. This triggered the war.

Peace, “but not at any price”

A Hamas official accused Israel on Saturday of trying to “free the captives without ending its occupation of Gaza”. He warned that a ground attack on Rafah would be “no walk in the park and the aggressor would pay a heavy price”.

“Israel’s stubbornness is likely to compromise the negotiations and Netanyahu bears full responsibility,” he continued. “We are keen to reach an agreement, but not at any price.”

A senior Israeli official told AFP earlier that Hamas was “blocking the possibility of an agreement” on a ceasefire by insisting on ending the war in its discussions with mediators in Cairo.

He also described as “false” press reports stating that “Israel has agreed to end the war as part of a prisoner exchange deal”.

Since October 7, Israel and Hamas have concluded only one ceasefire in late November. It lasted a week and allowed the release of 105 hostages, including 80 Israelis and dual nationals, in exchange for 240 Palestinians held by Israel.