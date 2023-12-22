kyiv claims to have shot down twenty-four Russian drones overnight

Residential building hit in Kyiv, two injured

“A residential building in Kiev was attacked by a shahet”An Iranian-made drone is routinely used by Moscow to attack Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian presidential administration, wrote on Telegram this Thursday evening.

The incident took place in the Solomiansky district, southwest of the capital “Flames on Upper Floors” Of the building, the mayor of the capital, Vitali Klitschko, was added to Telegram. One person in the neighborhood was hospitalized and another received medical treatment at the site, he added, without giving further details.

This is the first such incident in the Ukrainian capital in months. Although Kyiv is regularly targeted by Russian drone and missile attacks, most of them are shot down by air defenses.

An air alarm was sounded in the evening at Kew. After a while, the people of the area heard a loud explosion. The town hall initially announced that air defense was active in the city, calling on residents to stay in shelters.

The city’s military administration posted photos on Telegram of apartments with floor-to-ceiling windows blown out by explosions. He said it was not a drone attack, but fragments of a downed drone.