Death of an Israeli hostage in the Gaza Strip, the Hebrew state announces

An Israeli hostage in the Gaza Strip has been pronounced dead since an Oct. 7 Hamas attack, Israeli officials and relatives announced early Friday.

Dror Or, 49, has been held in the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, the Biri kibbutz where he lived said in a statement and whose people have been hit hard by the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas’ attacks on Israeli territory.

His wife, Yonet, was killed during the attack, while two of their three children, Noam and Alma, aged 17 and 13 respectively, were abducted and later released as part of a cease-fire deal in late November.

“It has now been confirmed that Tor Orr, who was kidnapped by Hamas on October 7th, was murdered and his body placed in Gaza”Alma, Noam, and their brother Yahli are now orphans, according to the Israeli government’s official X account.

The announcement of Dror’s death comes as mediators – Qatar, the United States and Egypt – await Hamas’ response to a new ceasefire proposal for the release of hostages.

In late November, a one-week ceasefire allowed the release of 105 hostages, including 80 Israelis and dual nationals, who were exchanged for 240 Palestinians held by Israel.

The battle erupted on October 7 when Hamas commandos launched an attack that resulted in the deaths of 1,170 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP report based on official Israeli data. More than 250 people were abducted and 129 were held captive in Gaza, 35 of whom are now dead, including Dror R.

In response, Israel vowed to destroy Hamas and launched a major offensive in the Gaza Strip that has so far killed more than 34,500 people, mostly civilians, according to the armed Islamic movement’s health ministry.