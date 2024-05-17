May 18, 2024

Maple Leafs name Craig Berube head coach

Joy Love May 18, 2024

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that Craig Berube has been named the club’s head coach.

Berube, 58, turns 32Second abbreviation The leading coach in Maple Leafs history. He joined Toronto after six seasons as head coach of the St. Louis Blues, where he compiled a regular season record of 206-132-44 (.597) while leading the Blues to the franchise’s first Stanley Cup Championship in 2019. Berube was named a finalist For the 2019 Jack Adams Award.

Berube also served as the head coach of the Philadelphia Flyers for two seasons (2013-14 to 2014-15). In 543 regular season games as an NHL team’s coach, Berube has a record of 281-190-72 (.584).

In addition to his NHL coaching experience, Berube spent parts of two seasons (2017-18 to 2018-19) as an assistant coach in St. Louis, and seven seasons (2006-07, 2008-09 to 2014-15) as an assistant coach. Assistant coach with the Philadelphia Flyers, one season (2016-17) as head coach of the American Hockey League’s Chicago Wolves, and parts of four seasons with the Flyers’ AHL affiliate, the Philadelphia Phantoms, as head coach (2006-07 to 2007-08) and assistant coach (2004-05 to 2005-06).

During his playing career, the native of Callahoo, Alberta, spent 17 seasons in the NHL with Philadelphia, Toronto, Calgary, Washington and the New York Islanders. In 1,054 NHL regular season games, Berube totaled 159 points (61 goals, 98 assists) and 3,149 penalty minutes.

