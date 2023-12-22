December 22, 2023

UN postpones Gaza referendum again

Rusty Knowles December 22, 2023 2 min read

More than twenty countries are now part of the Red Sea Coalition against the Houthis

“We now have more than twenty countries committed to participating.” A U.S.-led coalition aimed at protecting maritime traffic in the Red Sea from attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels, Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder told reporters Thursday.

The rebels’ latest wave of attacks on shipping in the Red Sea, with drones and missiles, threatens to disrupt global trade flows, cutting off major shipping lines from passing through the Bab el-Mandeb strait. In response, Washington earlier this week set up a new multinational maritime security force.

Yemeni rebels “Attacks the prosperity and economic well-being of nations around the world”Pat Ryder called to them “Bandits on the Red Sea International Highway”. This military alliance “To act as a road patrol patrolling the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden [appels de] Merchant ships pass through this important international route, assist them if necessary.He announced again, once again asking the Houthis to stop their attacks.

A senior official of a pro-Iran group said this week that the attacks would stop “If Israel stops its crimes, food, medicine and fuel will reach the besieged people” The Gaza Strip is part of the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian movement Hamas.

Greece announced this Thursday that it is part of the coalition, along with its first allies France, the United Kingdom, Bahrain, Canada, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain and the Seychelles.

