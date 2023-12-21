December 21, 2023

Israel continues its bombings amid diplomatic negotiations for a ceasefire

Rusty Knowles December 21, 2023 2 min read

Israel continued its aerial bombardment of the Gaza Strip on Thursday, December 21. According to the Hamas government, four people were killed, including the site’s director.

The strikes took place in the context of negotiations for a ceasefire and the delivery of humanitarian aid. Ismail Haniyeh, head of Hamas’s political wing, traveled to Cairo on Wednesday for talks with local officials. On the other hand, Israel is maintaining a dialogue with Qatar and the United States to reach an agreement that would allow the release of the hostages. Follow our live stream.

Tel Aviv calls for UN to investigate “a possible war crime”. is asking The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights reported that “Disturbing Information” Regarding death “11 Unarmed Palestinians” In Gaza City, Tuesday evening, during the Israeli army’s intervention in a residential building where several families were taking refuge.

UN Security Council vote postponed. UN Tough negotiations are set to continue on Thursday at the Security Council, with a vote on a resolution aimed at speeding up humanitarian aid to Gaza postponed from earlier in the week. The text was debated for days to avoid facing a new veto from Israel’s historic ally, the United States.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) blames Meta Censor pro-Palestinian voices. The parent company of Facebook and Instagram has been charged “Silence” Pro-Palestinian content, in a statement released Thursday. “Meta’s content-restricting policies and systems increasingly silence voices for Palestine”writes HRW in His 51 page file.

