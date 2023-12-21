Ukraine says it shot down 34 of 35 drones launched by Russia overnight

Moldova to get Thales-made radar to monitor Russian air threats

Condemning repeated violations of its airspace by Russian missiles targeting Ukraine, Moldova has received a radar system from France’s Thales to monitor its airspace, the Moldovan Defense Ministry announced on Wednesday.

In a televised interview, Prime Minister Dorin Resian stressed on Monday that Moldova needs a modern air defense system to deal with the Russian threat. “If the Kremlin decides to attack us, it will. And what will people defend themselves with? »he added.

Moldova announced the purchase of the Ground Master 200 radar in September [GM 200] Produced by Thales. The radar, which can detect aircraft up to 250 kilometers away, can be integrated into a connected air defense system. Moldovan Defense Minister Anatoly Nozati described the radar as vital to boosting the country’s air defense capabilities.

Ground Master 200 (GM 200) radar manufactured by Thales. Christophe Ena / AB

“Recent incidents of violations of our country’s airspace have drawn the attention of the authorities to the urgent need to consolidate the security capabilities of the Republic of Moldova”He underlined in a press release.

The radar system, an acquisition financed from the national defense budget, will monitor Moldova’s entire airspace. Price not specified. Moldova’s military, a former Soviet republic, has outdated Soviet-era equipment.