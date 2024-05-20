Samsung’s first Copilot Plus PC is the Galaxy Edge4 Book

Microsoft announced a full lineup of Copilot Plus PCs at its Surface event on Monday, and Samsung’s entries are a 14-inch laptop and two 16-inch PCs, known collectively as the Galaxy Book4 Edge. If you are Pre-order them todaySamsung will give you a 50-inch TV for free! Come down!

The 14-inch Galaxy Book4 Edge starts at $1,349.99 with a 3.4GHz 12-core Snapdragon (up to 1 TB). It has a 14-inch, 120Hz, 2880 x 1800 AMOLED touchscreen display capable of up to 500 nits of brightness, with HDR, VRR, and 120 percent of the P3 series. It has 2 USB 4 Type-C ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, and a combined audio jack. It weighs 2.6 pounds.

This is intergalactic synergy. Image: Samsung

The 16-inch model comes in two versions: one with the top-end Snapdragon for storage for $1,449.99. They share the same display specs as the 14-inch screen, but as you know, bigger. In addition to 4 USB Type-C ports, HDMI 2.1, and combo audio, each 16-inch device comes with a USB 3.2 Type-A port and a microSD card slot. They both weigh 3.4 lbs.

According to the specifications in Samsung’s press release, the three RAMs max out at 16GB, which is the minimum for a Copilot Plus PC and seems a bit paltry. They include Samsung’s Knox Secure Zone and a host of features that allow them to share data with Samsung’s Galaxy phones. Collaboration!

“Hipster-friendly explorer. Award-winning coffee fanatic. Analyst. Problem solver. Troublemaker.”