Vice President Mohsen Mansouri has confirmed that President Ibrahim Raisi has died.

Several Iranian media outlets reported Monday, May 20, that President Ibrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdullahiyan were killed in a helicopter crash in northwestern Iran on Sunday. Vice President Mohsen Mansoori confirmed the information to the company in the morning after the wreckage of the helicopter was found in the early hours of the morning. Further. Ibrahim Roysi’s official account posted a message with a black flag. X on the platform. Follow our live stream.

“No sign” of human life. “At this stage there are no signs that the helicopter passengers are alive.”State television reported after the plane’s crash site was located on the side of a mountain. “The situation is not good”, The head of the Red Cross, Birhossein Koulivant, also declared relief “They were approaching the scene of the accident.”.

Searches complicated by weather. Search operations are underway by 73 rescue teams “Difficult Conditions” A mountain area was engulfed in rain and thick fog. Turkey and Russia announced they were sending rescuers, while the European Union said it had activated at Iran’s request. “CopernicusEMS Rapid Response Mapping Service” Support Tehran in research.

Ayatollah Khamenei calls on Iranians to “pray”. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the Islamic Republic’s top official, called on Iranians on Sunday. “I hope God will bring the President and his companions back to the arms of the nation”. “People of Iran should not worry, there will be no disruption in the administration of the country”He promised.

The world’s eyes are on Iran. The progress of the research is closely followed internationally, while Iran remains an important partner in the Middle East. China said “very concerned”Monday, desire “May President Raisi and the crew on board be safe and sound”. “We are monitoring the information closely.”A spokesperson for the US Department of State previously pointed out that