“The risk of regional conflagration has never been more important,” says the French foreign minister

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna called her Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdullahian on Saturday January 6 and urged “Iran and its Allies” Stop “immediately” theirs “Unstable Actions” In the Middle East, conflict between Israel and Hamas amid export fears. Catherine Colonna insists on want “Sends a very clear message: the risk of regional conflict has never been more significant.” Follow our live stream.

Lebanon “must not be drawn into a regional conflict”, EU diplomatic chief says. “Avoiding territorial expansion in the Middle East is imperative, preventing Lebanon from being drawn into a regional conflict is absolutely essential”The EU's diplomatic chief Joseph Borrell made the announcement during a press conference with his Lebanese counterpart in Beirut.

The Israeli military is conducting strikes against Hezbollah bases in southern Lebanon. “Air Force fighter jets and other IDF forces struck targets of the terrorist organization Hezbollah early this morning in the Aida al-Shab, Yaron and Ramya areas in southern Lebanon”, South of Beirut announced the Israeli military on social media on Wednesday.

According to the UN, Gaza has become a “place of death”, “unlivable”. The Palestinian territory has been the scene of nearly three months of conflict between Israel and Hamas “Death Place”, Warns the UN. she “Simply becomes unlivable”and its citizens “Face the daily threats before the eyes of the world”, summed up Martin Griffiths, United Nations Coordinator for Humanitarian Affairs. UNICEF, War, Malnutrition and health conditions have developed “Cycle of death threatens more than 1.1 million children” The Kazans.

Hamas has claimed 22,722 lives. This figure The Palestinian Movement Health Ministry reported that 122 people were killed in Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours since the fighting began on October 7. Hamas also reported that 58,166 people were injured. No evidence on the site can independently support this assessment.