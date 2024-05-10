Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks of ‘fierce battle’ in Kharkiv region after Russian attack

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed, Friday May 10, a “Severe Battle” Russia launches ground offensive in Kharkiv (northeast) border region. The head of state confirmed in a press conference that his staff “Known” And was ready for it. One civilian was killed and five wounded in Vovsansk during morning strikes, the regional governor said, while another civilian was killed in a strike north of the city of Kharkiv.

The Russian military carried out the attacks with guided aerial bombs, which kyiv said had deployed reserve units. “Strengthen Security” of the region. Follow our live stream.

Ukraine has been concerned for weeks about the possibility of a new Russian offensive in the region. The Ukrainian military is struggling on the frontlines, weakened by a lack of recruitment and delays in Western aid. Instead, Russian forces have claimed limited territorial gains, mainly in the east, without making any real progress.

Vladimir Putin has warned that Russian nuclear forces are “always” ready for war. The Russian president oversaw the May 9 traditional military parade on Red Square on Thursday. “Russia will do everything to avoid a global conflict, but, at the same time, we will not allow ourselves to be threatened.He declared. Our forces [nucléaires] “Strategy is always vigilance.”.

China is trying to pose as a mediator. Chinese ambassador to Ukraine talks during tour Turkey, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates, Beijing announced on Friday. “Everyone agrees” with “China’s Proposals Call for De-escalation”The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs assures.