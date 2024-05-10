Anthony Blinken reaffirms Washington’s opposition to any movement of Palestinians to Gaza

Blinken reaffirms Washington’s opposition to any movement of Palestinians to Gaza

The United States opposes the forced displacement of Palestinians amid threats of a major Israeli military offensive in Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, Anthony Blinken said Thursday, May 9, in a phone call with his Egyptian prime minister. .

The US Secretary of State reaffirmed “President Joe Biden’s clear stance that the US will not support a major military operation in Rafah and the US rejects the forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza”Its spokesman, Matthew Miller, reported on the call with Egyptian minister Sameh Choukry.

The Israeli military bombarded the Gaza Strip on Thursday, as the United States threatened to cut off arms supplies to Israel if a major attack took place in the populous city of Rafah on the Egyptian border.

Mr. Blinken “The US expressed support for the reopening of the Rafah crossing point and continued delivery of urgently needed humanitarian assistance”Mr. Miller added.

On Tuesday, the Israeli army deployed tanks in Rafah and controlled a border crossing with Egypt, blocking a key gateway for humanitarian aid convoys to the besieged Palestinian territory.

Mr. Blingen thanked Egypt for mediating negotiations for a ceasefire in Gaza in return for the release of hostages held by Hamas.