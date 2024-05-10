May 10, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Anthony Blinken reaffirms Washington’s opposition to any movement of Palestinians to Gaza

Anthony Blinken reaffirms Washington’s opposition to any movement of Palestinians to Gaza

Rusty Knowles May 10, 2024 2 min read

Blinken reaffirms Washington’s opposition to any movement of Palestinians to Gaza

The United States opposes the forced displacement of Palestinians amid threats of a major Israeli military offensive in Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, Anthony Blinken said Thursday, May 9, in a phone call with his Egyptian prime minister. .

The US Secretary of State reaffirmed “President Joe Biden’s clear stance that the US will not support a major military operation in Rafah and the US rejects the forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza”Its spokesman, Matthew Miller, reported on the call with Egyptian minister Sameh Choukry.

The Israeli military bombarded the Gaza Strip on Thursday, as the United States threatened to cut off arms supplies to Israel if a major attack took place in the populous city of Rafah on the Egyptian border.

Mr. Blinken “The US expressed support for the reopening of the Rafah crossing point and continued delivery of urgently needed humanitarian assistance”Mr. Miller added.

On Tuesday, the Israeli army deployed tanks in Rafah and controlled a border crossing with Egypt, blocking a key gateway for humanitarian aid convoys to the besieged Palestinian territory.

Mr. Blingen thanked Egypt for mediating negotiations for a ceasefire in Gaza in return for the release of hostages held by Hamas.

CIA Director William Burns, who was heavily involved in the talks, will return to the US on Friday, White House spokesman John Kirby said. According to him, parties “not fulfilled” Their differences, but America “Don’t Lose All Hope” Discussions lead to an agreement.

See also  One year after the attack on the Capitol, the QAnon community became Balkanis, but still influential

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Benjamin Netanyahu reiterates that Israel will fight “alone” even if the US halts some arms supplies

May 9, 2024 Rusty Knowles
1 min read

Two Ukrainian hydroelectric plants are out of action after new Russian bombings

May 9, 2024 Rusty Knowles
1 min read

8 people were wounded in the Ukrainian attack in and around Belgorod

May 9, 2024 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

2 min read

The film “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” was set at more than $6 million

May 10, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

‘Watch for Severe Geomagnetic Storms’ Released for First Time in Nearly 20 Years – NBC Chicago

May 10, 2024 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

NBA Playoffs: Luka Doncic, Mavericks hold off the Thunder in Game 2 to tie the series

May 10, 2024 Joy Love
2 min read

Ad Age says Apple apologizes for iPad Pro “Crush” ad.

May 10, 2024 Len Houle