Benjamin Netanyahu reiterates that Israel will fight “alone” even if the US halts some arms supplies

“If we must stand alone, we will stand alone.” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded to statements by US President Joe Biden, who threatened to cut off some arms supplies to Israel if his army entered Rafah, a town in the south of the Gaza Strip. “I already told you, if necessary, we will fight with our claws”, the Israeli leader promised in a press release issued on Thursday, May 9. Israeli army “Rafa has enough weapons to carry out its mission”Army spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari vouched for his role.

This live has now ended.

For the first time, Joe Biden is stipulating his aid to Israel. The US President has warned “will not give” During an interview, some weapons for Israel during a major offensive against the city of Rafah CNN channel. Asked last week about the aborted delivery, Joe Biden agreed “These bombs killed civilians in Gaza. (…) It’s bad.”

Rafa was bombed out. Since Monday, the Israeli military has been conducting massive bombings and incursions into the eastern parts of the city. He ordered the evacuation of many Palestinians there, including many internally displaced people in the Gaza Strip, to the coastal area further north. “Life has completely stopped in the city center, (…) the streets are empty, the markets have stopped,” Marwan al-Masri, a Gazan, told AFP.

Hamas says Israeli incursion into Rafah could undermine ceasefire talks. An official with the Islamic group, Ezzat al-Rishq, said there were Israeli operations in the town in the south of the enclave and at its crossing point with Egypt. “intent to thwart the efforts of arbitrators”, gathered in Cairo in recent days. In a statement, he reaffirms Hamas’ commitment “Arbitrators shall accept the proposal”.

According to the UN, “about 80,000 people” have fled Rafah. “Since Israeli forces intensified their operations on May 6, around 80,000 people have fled. Rafa seeks refuge elsewhere”, UN for Palestine Refugees In social networkindicates that “No Place Is Safe” In the Gaza Strip. “The price these families are paying is unbearable.”Continued UNRWA.