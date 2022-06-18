Police have confirmed that Dom Phillips and Bruno Pereira were shot dead

Demonstration in support of journalist Tom Phillips and Brazilian expert on Indigenous people Bruno Pereira on June 18, 2022, in So Paulo, Brazil. Andre Benner / AB

On Saturday, June 18, Brazilian police confirmed the death of Brazilian tribal expert Bruno Pereira and British journalist Tom Phillips. Remains were found in the far reaches of the AmazonKilled by “Gun”.

Remnants of Mr. Perera “Among them” The findings were made by investigators, the Brazilian Federal Police (PF) said in a statement. He had already said on Friday that the first human remains found Wednesday on suspicion were those of Dom Phillips. Pereira was hit in the head with three shots, including a grenade, and Mr Phillips was shot in the chest with a bullet, Federal Police said.

When they last sailed on a boat to Atalia do Norde (northwest) in the Jawari Valley on June 5, many became known as dangerous areas for drug trafficking, fishing or illegal gold mining.

Three suspects arrested, fourth search

Mr. Phillips, 57, is a longtime newspaper contributor DefenderAnd Mr. Pereira, 41, a recognized expert on indigenous peoples, was on Amazon as part of writing a book on protecting the environment.

A third suspect in the killings went to the Atalaia do Norte police station in the state of Amazonas (western) on Saturday morning, the PF said. Known as man “An Illegal”, She added. According to all the evidence and evidence collected, the latter “Was at the scene of the crime and was actively involved in the double murder”Police Commissioner Alex Perez told the Timothy G1 news site.

The first suspect was arrested on June 7: a 41-year-old fisherman who confessed on Tuesday to burying the bodies. A second suspect was arrested Tuesday. Police are searching for a fourth suspect, according to local media, which has not been officially confirmed.

Since coming to power in 2019, the double murder has provoked outrage around the world, with harsh criticism leveled at far-right President Jair Bolzano, who has been accused of promoting deforestation and exploiting the resources in the Amazon.