The Bank of Japan keeps its monetary policy unchanged

A pedestrian walks near the Bank of Japan building in central Tokyo on July 28, 2023.

The Bank of Japan kept interest rates unchanged on Friday after its monetary policy meeting, keeping its benchmark interest rate at 0%-0.1%.

This is in line with expectations of economists polled by Reuters.

While the move was expected, it comes after inflation in Tokyo in April was lower than expected, with core inflation at 1.6% compared to Reuters' expectations of 2.2%.

The Bank of Japan also said it would continue to conduct bond purchases in line with the March decision. The bank said earlier in March that it had bought bonds worth about six trillion yen ($83.5 billion) per month in the past.

There was no comment from the Bank of Japan regarding this matter yen which has weakened steadily since the Bank of Japan ended its negative interest rate policy last month and scrapped its yield curve control policy.

The currency breached the 156 level against the US dollar on Friday after the decision, and was recently trading at 156.11.