Tennessee takes over first place, and three new teams enter the D1Baseball ranks

stories



• Top 100 College Project Prospects

• Check out PreD1ctive picks for D1Baseball

• Top 25 scores in D1Baseball last week

• National statistical leaderboards

• Week 12: Top 100 hitters and top 100 pitchers

• Weekly chat transcript

• Discuss the latest rankings in our forums

• Week 12 results: Friday | Saturday | Sunday

For the first time during the 2024 college baseball season, Tennessee is the No. 1 team on the floor in the D1Baseball Top 25 rankings. The Volunteers, who won a series at Florida over the weekend, replace Texas A&M, which dropped a road series to LSU.

The Aggies haven’t fallen far, falling from first to third this week, while Clemson moved up two spots after an impressive home win over Georgia Tech. The rest of the top five includes Kentucky and Arkansas, which dropped from second to fifth after a road series loss in Lexington over the weekend.

Virginia is back in the top 10 after a short week that ended with a 2-0 record, while South Carolina and Mississippi State each moved up two spots, and Georgia, which scored 35 points in three games against Vanderbilt, jumped four spots to No. 19.

UC Irvine had a tough weekend against Cal Poly falling from ninth to 16th, while Arizona and Oklahoma returned to the top 20 after coming off series wins over Stanford and Texas Tech, respectively.

Three new teams entered this week’s D1Baseball Top 25 – No. 21 Troy, No. 24 Oregon and No. 25 UC Santa Barbara. Troy has been hot over the past few weeks and took care of business against Louisiana at home over the weekend, Oregon won the decisive Pac-12 series over Utah and recorded a midweek win over Oregon State earlier this week and UCSB entered after an impressive performance. Show weekend series against UCSD.

D1Baseball editors and national writers determine the top 25 rankings. Records through April 28 matches.