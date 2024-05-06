Sony is quickly backing away from Helldivers 2 PSN requirements for PC players

After creating a huge ruckus by force Hell Divers 2 PC players will link their Steam accounts to the PlayStation Network, but Sony is backing away from that. The May 6 update will no longer be released, and the game will presumably not be removed from sale on Steam in 177 countries and territories. I mentioned yesterday.

“Helldivers fans – we’ve heard your feedback about the Helldivers 2 account linking update,” the company said He said on X. “The May 6 update, which would have required Steam and PlayStation Network accounts to be linked for new players and for existing players starting May 30, will not go forward.”

In a separate post, Arrowhead CEO Johan Billstedt said, “First, I am impressed by the willpower of the @helldivers2 community and your ability to collaborate. Second, I would like to thank our partners and friends at @PlayStation for making the decision quickly and effectively. To leave PSN tethering optional, together we want to set a standard A refresher on what live gaming is, and how developers and the community can support each other to create the best gaming experiences.

Oh, right into the review result 😢🤕 Well, I think it’s justified. Sorry everyone for how this all happened. I hope we can make up for it and restore confidence by providing a great, ongoing gaming experience. I just want to make great games! pic.twitter.com/EPO7apDUlc – Plestedt (@Plestedt) May 3, 2024

After Sony announced that it would require players to link their Steam and PSN accounts, users pushed back Collectively. Thety not only complained about privacy issues, but also about the fact that the game was removed from all countries without access to the PSN network — about 177 countries in total, according to @steamDB. This led to over 200,000 negative comments on the game, which resulted in an apology from Pilestedt. “Oh, right into the review result,” he wrote.

Earlier this year, Sony president Hiroki Totoki promised to close the gap between the PlayStation 5 and PC versions in a bid to increase profit margins. Hell Divers 2 It followed that adage, and was released on PSN and PC on the same day, February 8th.

Hell Divers 2 It was supposed to require a PSN link from launch day, but Sony delayed the plan due to network limitations. Other titles include multiplayer Ghost of Tsushima Legends is also supposed to require a PSN account, but it’s not clear if Sony will keep that requirement given the recent bad publicity.