The debt-limit deal brings cautious relief: markets have turned

(Bloomberg) — U.S. stock futures posted modest gains after Friday’s strong performance on Wall Street, while European stocks fluctuated amid cautious optimism that the United States will avoid a catastrophic default after a temporary weekend deal.

Contracts on the S&P 500 rose about 0.3%, while contracts on the Nasdaq 100 rose about 0.4%. The dollar, which benefited from concern over the legal borrowing limit, held lower on Friday while Treasury futures were flat in the absence of cash trading.

The Stoxx Europe 600 erased an early advance amid thin liquidity with the US, UK and some European markets closed for national holidays. SBB stock rose more than 8% after the beleaguered Swedish owner said it might look to sell the company. Spain’s benchmark index fell after Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called a surprise snap election following heavy losses for his party in regional and local elections on Sunday. Chinese stocks headed into a bear market.

President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy have expressed confidence that their agreement will pass Congress. But even assuming that lawmakers strike the deal before the US government runs out of cash in about a week, traders still have a lot to grapple with – from the prospect of another rate hike from the Federal Reserve to the potential deluge of bond issuance from the US. US Treasury.

“The obvious positive interpretation is that the negative tail risk is about to be removed,” said Dan Suzuki, vice president of investment at Richard Bernstein Advisors. “With the distraction from the debt ceiling fading into the background, investors can now refocus their attention on the underlying fundamentals. One concern, however, is that the fundamental picture remains very risky.”

Meanwhile, the Turkish lira weakened after Recep Tayyip Erdogan won a presidential run-off on Sunday, extending his tenure as the country’s longest-serving leader and leaving investors looking for any signs that he would begin to loosen the state’s tight grip on markets. The country’s stock index gained.

Gold was flat on waning demand for havens, while oil held onto gains on Friday and bitcoin rallied, reflecting a modest booming tone.

The uncertainty continues

The deal struck by Biden and McCarthy is running against time given that June 5th is the date Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the cash would run out. There is a lot in the deal that Democrats and Republicans don’t like.

“Uncertainty remains about the duration and severity of the ongoing slump in earnings, and conversely, near-term liquidity tightening may be exacerbated by the government’s need to address the backlog of debt issuance,” Suzuki said. “While the markets have managed to avoid an immediate crisis, the coast is not yet entirely clear.”

The two-year rate-sensitive Treasury sidelined on Friday as traders factored in how the debt agreement could play a role in the Fed’s path forward on interest rates. The two-year yield hovered around 4.65% after a report on consumer spending showed the Fed still has more work to do to bring inflation back toward its target.

“The markets will have liquidity headaches to deal with, as the Treasury will issue a flood of bonds to restore its cash reserves,” said Charu Channa, market analyst at Saxo Capital Markets. “Don’t forget that the aggressive repricing of the Fed’s path that we saw last week could get even firmer if we get a hot jobs print this week.”

Main events this week:

American Memorial Day holiday. The UK and some European markets were also closed for holidays on Monday

Eurozone Economic Confidence, Consumer Confidence, Tuesday

US Consumer Confidence, Tuesday

Richmond Federal Reserve Chair Thomas Barkin in an interview with NABE as part of our Monetary Policy Webinar Series, Tuesday

China manufacturing PMI, non-manufacturing PMI, Wed

US Employment Opportunities, Wed

The Federal Reserve releases the Beige Book Economic Survey, Wednesday

Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker had a live chat about global macroeconomic and monetary conditions, on Wednesday

Boston Federal Reserve Chair Susan Collins and Federal Reserve Bank Governor Michelle Bowman speak in Boston, Wednesday.

The European Central Bank issues its financial stability review, Wednesday

China Caixin Manufacturing Purchasing Managers, Thursday

Eurozone HCOB Eurozone Manufacturing PMI, CPI, Unemployment, Thursday

US Construction Spending, Initial Jobless Claims, ISM Manufacturing, Light Vehicle Sales, Thursday

The European Central Bank will release a report on its monetary policy meeting on May 3-4. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde speaks at the German Savings Banks Conference, Thursday

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker speaks about the economic outlook at a NABE webinar, Thursday

US Unemployment, Nonfarm Payrolls, Friday

Some of the major movements in the markets:

Stores

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed as of 10:59 am London time.

S&P 500 futures rose 0.3%

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.4%.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.4%.

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index has changed slightly

currencies

The Bloomberg Spot Dollar Index has not changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0716

The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 140.26 per dollar

The offshore yuan fell 0.2 percent to 7.0874 per dollar

The British pound was little changed at $1.2345

Digital currencies

Bitcoin rose 1.4% to $27,942.1

Ether rose 2.7% to $1,904.9

bonds

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was little changed at 3.80%.

Germany’s 10-year yield fell nine basis points to 2.44%.

The UK 10-year yield fell four basis points to 4.33%.

goods

