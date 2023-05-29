Asian markets are rising after the US reached a debt ceiling agreement, and Japan stocks are at their highest levels since July 1990

13 minutes ago

Deloitte China told CNBC that the recent drop in industrial profits in China provides an argument for its central bank to cut interest rates.

“There is no inflation in China, and therefore you need looser monetary policy,” said Setao Xu, chief China economist for Deloitte, in an interview with CNBC’s “Squawk Box Asia” Monday.

He noted that the PBOC’s daily reference rate for the USD/CNY pair, or midpoint, works similarly to a rate cut.

“If you look at the recent change in the exchange rate, the effect is the same as the interest rate drop,” he told CNBC.

On Monday, the People’s Bank of China set the yuan to peg at 7.0575 compared to the previous session’s 7.0760 against the US dollar.

– Jihe Lee