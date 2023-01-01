January 2, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Twitter sued for non-payment of office rent in San Francisco

Cheryl Riley January 1, 2023 1 min read

The California Property Trust, the owner of the building that houses Twitter’s corporate headquarters, is suing Elon Musk’s social media company for failing to pay $136,250 in rent. to me (Through ), the company notified Twitter on December 16 that it would default on its rent for the 30th floor of the Hartford Building, located at 650 California Street in San Francisco, if it did not pay its rent due within five days. In a complaint filed this week with San Francisco County Superior Court, the California Property Trust said Twitter failed to comply with the order.

According to the 13th of December The report had “for weeks” stopped paying rent in all of its global offices to save costs. The company is also facing a lawsuit for failing to pay $197,725 for charter flights Musk took during his first week at Twitter. During the same time period, Musk reportedly brought in “more than a half dozen” lawyers from SpaceX to support Twitter’s legal team.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independently of the parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publication.

See also  Patients and loved ones express concern as MercyOne deals with IT outages

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

A brother and sister had to stop 6 times in one day to charge their rented Tesla in cold weather because the battery drained too fast.

January 1, 2023 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Judge stops fast food law in California because restaurants and unions are chasing after each other

December 31, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Elon Musk is firing cleaners on Twitter, and is reportedly forcing employees to bring their own toilet paper

December 31, 2022 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

2 min read

Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus rock the leopard look for NYC

January 1, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Tre Lance has had a second ankle surgery and is expected to return for the 49ers OTAs

January 1, 2023 Joy Love
6 min read

Top 5 Linux Distros of 2022 (IMO, OFC)

January 1, 2023 Len Houle
5 min read

Ukrainians cheer the New Year as Russian drones take off from the sky

January 1, 2023 Frank Tomlinson