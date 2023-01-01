Twitter sued for non-payment of office rent in San Francisco

The California Property Trust, the owner of the building that houses Twitter’s corporate headquarters, is suing Elon Musk’s social media company for failing to pay $136,250 in rent. to me (Through ), the company notified Twitter on December 16 that it would default on its rent for the 30th floor of the Hartford Building, located at 650 California Street in San Francisco, if it did not pay its rent due within five days. In a complaint filed this week with San Francisco County Superior Court, the California Property Trust said Twitter failed to comply with the order.

According to the 13th of December The report had “for weeks” stopped paying rent in all of its global offices to save costs. The company is also facing a lawsuit for failing to pay $197,725 for charter flights Musk took during his first week at Twitter. During the same time period, Musk reportedly brought in “more than a half dozen” lawyers from SpaceX to support Twitter’s legal team.