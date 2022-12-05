December 5, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Reports: Switzerland may ban the use of electric cars during the energy crisis

Reports: Switzerland may ban the use of electric cars during the energy crisis

Cheryl Riley December 5, 2022 2 min read

C3 Solutions Vice President of Public Policy Nick Lloris reacts to President Macron’s criticism of Biden’s green agenda and explains how the inflationary law plays a role in “Cafuto coast to coast.”

Switzerland could ban electricity Cars from non-essential use this winter as government officials begin to prepare for an energy crisis during the winter months, according to reports.

The Telegraph reported Saturday that Swiss officials have drafted emergency proposals that restrict energy use if things go wrong this winter.

FILE: Electric cars parked at a charging station in Sacramento, California, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File/AP Newsroom)

For example, stores may need to reduce their hours of operation, broadcast services It may need to be limited and buildings may only be heated to 20 degrees Celsius, or 68 degrees Fahrenheit.

The Kremlin rejects EU oil price caps: “Europe will live without Russian oil

Other bans, according to the Telegraph, may include concerts, theatrical performances and sporting events, all to prevent blackouts.

The reason Switzerland is prepared for potential blackouts is because the country relies on imported energy during the summer months. While more than half or 60 percent of the country’s energy comes from Water powered devicesBut in the winter months, production slows and the country relies on imports.

Tesla Model X show in Zurich

A Model X car from American manufacturer Tesla is shown in Zurich, Switzerland on August 17, 2016. (Reuters/Arnd Wegmann/Reuters Photo)

The war in Ukraine has contributed to import shortages across Europe, but along with Switzerland’s dependence on hydroelectric power, the country is, as the Telegraph put it, “vulnerable to energy shortages”.

See also  Target misses profit after Walmart Beat hits, amid warnings

The EU chief says the bloc must address ‘differences’ created by Biden’s environmental policies

The country’s emergency plan is divided into two levels: crisis and emergency. It also has three levels of restrictions in the first layer and two levels of restrictions in the third layer.

Swiss officials will activate each level and level based on the level of the offer. At the very least, buildings can only be heated up to 20°C. As things heat up, electric cars will be limited to essential trips, and in the worst-case scenario, concerts and sporting events will come to a halt.

Click here for the FOX Business App

Additional actions such as turning off escalators, holiday lights, silencing leaf blowers, and Cryptocurrency mining Blocking is also included in the plan.

Republican Sen. Mike Brown is discussing pushing Biden’s green agenda as he travels to Michigan, winter energy prices, and the president asking Congress to avoid a rail strike.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

Is the worst over for Bitcoin and the rest of the cryptocurrency?

December 4, 2022 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Most crypto companies will ‘crash’ after years of industrial Ponzi schemes: Palantir co-founder

December 4, 2022 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Starbucks fans furious over ’embarrassing’ new tipping system

December 4, 2022 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

3 min read

Bidens attends Kennedy Center honors for Gladys Knight, George Clooney, U2, and more

December 5, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

Lunar clouds – Mars disappears

December 5, 2022 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

Fred McGriff was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame

December 5, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

ASUS confirms Radeon RX 7900 XTX / XT TUF Gaming clock speeds

December 5, 2022 Len Houle