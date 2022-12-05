Reports: Switzerland may ban the use of electric cars during the energy crisis

Switzerland could ban electricity Cars from non-essential use this winter as government officials begin to prepare for an energy crisis during the winter months, according to reports.

The Telegraph reported Saturday that Swiss officials have drafted emergency proposals that restrict energy use if things go wrong this winter.

For example, stores may need to reduce their hours of operation, broadcast services It may need to be limited and buildings may only be heated to 20 degrees Celsius, or 68 degrees Fahrenheit.

The Kremlin rejects EU oil price caps: “Europe will live without Russian oil“

Other bans, according to the Telegraph, may include concerts, theatrical performances and sporting events, all to prevent blackouts.

The reason Switzerland is prepared for potential blackouts is because the country relies on imported energy during the summer months. While more than half or 60 percent of the country’s energy comes from Water powered devicesBut in the winter months, production slows and the country relies on imports.

The war in Ukraine has contributed to import shortages across Europe, but along with Switzerland’s dependence on hydroelectric power, the country is, as the Telegraph put it, “vulnerable to energy shortages”.

The EU chief says the bloc must address ‘differences’ created by Biden’s environmental policies

The country’s emergency plan is divided into two levels: crisis and emergency. It also has three levels of restrictions in the first layer and two levels of restrictions in the third layer.

Swiss officials will activate each level and level based on the level of the offer. At the very least, buildings can only be heated up to 20°C. As things heat up, electric cars will be limited to essential trips, and in the worst-case scenario, concerts and sporting events will come to a halt.

Click here for the FOX Business App

Additional actions such as turning off escalators, holiday lights, silencing leaf blowers, and Cryptocurrency mining Blocking is also included in the plan.