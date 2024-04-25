The US has begun building a ship for Gaza to deliver humanitarian aid

The plan, which is intended to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, will not involve “ground forces,” U.S. officials assured Thursday.

The Pentagon announced Thursday, April 25, that the United States has begun construction of a ship for Gaza. The program is intended to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Palestinian territories bombed and besieged by Israel. US military ships “Construction of temporary harbor and sea jetty (…) has started”, Pentagon spokesman Gen. Pat Ryder told reporters.

Faced with Israel's delays and obstacles in delivering humanitarian aid by land to the Gaza Strip, which has been hit by a humanitarian disaster, US President Joe Biden pledged in early March to build an artificial port. This temporary port is to allow military or civilian ships to deposit their cargo. Then assistance should be provided by logistic support ships to a jetty offshore.

LUS officials have confirmed that they will not engage in this approach “Ground Forces” At war in the Palestinian territories. However, US soldiers will be near the Gaza Strip during the construction of the pillar, which must be monitored by Israeli troops. On April 23, Pat Ryder clarified During a press conference That they will be “NGOs will transport the aid from the land bridge to an arena and distribute it throughout Gaza.”