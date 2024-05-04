Mexico: Bodies of three Australian and American surfers found, their van burned

What happened to Callum, Jake and Carter? Mexican authorities found three bodies in the state of Baja California, where an American and two Australians were missing. Brothers Callum and Jake Robinson, 33 and 30, and Carter Rhoad, 30, have given no sign of their loved ones for a week. They surfed and camped along the Baja coast, but never made it to their lodge in Rosarito.

On Wednesday, the mother of the missing Australians, Debra Robinson, appealed for help to find her sons on a local community Facebook page, expressing concern that she had not heard from them since April 27. Robinson said her sons had not been heard from since Saturday, April 27. Debra Robinson was even more concerned because Calum, the eldest, was diabetic. Carter Road was named after her, but the US State Department has not confirmed the identity, citing the disappearance of a “US citizen”. The Robinson family came from Perth.

The FBI confirmed to U.S. media that three bodies had been found in La Bocaña, not far from Ensenada, but the identification of the deceased was postponed pending the completion of forensic examinations of the remains by a state laboratory. .

Meanwhile, Mexican investigators continue to search the rugged area where the bodies were found for more evidence. They work with the FBI and the Australian and US embassies. A burnt white van was also found in the area.

Police interrogated 3 people

On Friday, a Mexican judge issued warrants for the crime of enforced disappearance, and three people were reportedly questioned in the context. State Attorney General María Elena Andrade Ramírez said some people were directly involved in the case, but did not specify whether they were suspects or witnesses. Although drug traffickers operate in the area, he said, “all avenues of investigation are open at this time.” “Unfortunately, they were only reported missing in recent days. So that means significant hours or time has been lost,” he said before the bodies were found. See also According to the US, 20,000 Russian fighters have been killed in Ukraine since December

Including the ultra-violet city of Tijuana – 2 million people, 2,000 murders, for those recorded, per year -, Baja California is one of Mexico’s most violent states, even though the Ensenada region is considered safe. The US State Department advises Americans to reconsider traveling to the state due to crime and human trafficking. In December, Tijuana cartel leaders killed at least five police officers while searching for corrupt agents who stole a drug shipment from them. In 2015, two Australian surfers, Adam Coleman and Dean Lucas, were in the western state of Sinaloa. Officials said they were not kidnappers but victims of highway robberies.