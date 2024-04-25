Michelin has released its first-ever ranking of the best hotels in the United States

Travel

It was better for hoteliers to sleep with one eye open.

Troubled restaurant experts at Michelin have decided to cast their famously critical eyes on the world's most luxurious hotels, creating a major rating system for the first time — and just 124 stores worldwide have managed to secure a spot on the tire maker's debut list for the United States, released Wednesday.

Among that already elite group, 11 pampered palaces – committed to the mix of American destinations where Michelin publishes its restaurant guide – were deemed worthy of the coveted “3 Keys” award, with four of the properties found right here in the Big Apple.

man, Casa Cipriani, Crosby Street Hotel And Whitby Hotel They were selected as the best in New York.

The 83-suite Aman brings the luxury brand – known for its remote resorts around the world – to the heart of downtown, where guests are invited to leave the city behind and disappear into the hotel's expansive spa, relax on the garden terrace or paddle board. Its a modern style underground club.

And while the 1906 ferry terminal at the foot of FDR Drive may not seem like the most exclusive place, the 47-room and suite Casa Cipriani has wowed some of the pickiest celebrity travelers since it debuted with its stunning river views and club. Dinner on site. .

In Soho, nestled between Spring and Prince, London's no-fail Firmdale Hotels knocks the city out of the park with the Crosby Street Hotel — its first stateside effort — offering one of the Big Apple's best stays on one of its most charming streets.

And to prove that Crosby Street was no wonder, Firmdale hotels took over the city center with the Whitby Hotel reminding the giant mansions that dominate the neighborhood that size and luxury are two different things.

Aman Hotels' exclusive urban retreat at Fifth Avenue and West 57th Street appears on the elite list. New York safety

Escape New York City by visiting the exclusive Aman Zone.

Michelin has been recommending hotels for years, but the main system is new.

“With this new distinction, the Michelin Guide has opened a completely new chapter in the service it provides to travellers, which has been its lifeline for the past 124 years,” Gwendal Poulenic, international director, said in a statement.

“Unwavering in our on-the-ground approach, Michelin Guide inspectors have created this unprecedented list to share their best hotel experiences in the U.S. “Every establishment that receives one, two or three Michelin Keys is a jewel carved by talented professionals,” he added.

Casa Cipriani New York is a luxury boutique hotel located in a former ferry terminal from 1906. Courtesy of Casa Cipriani

First main awards – for France, com. naturellement – Announced on April 8. The American awards were announced at a ceremony in Manhattan on Wednesday.

“Over the past four years, our selection team of passionate, independent experts has examined, scrutinized and selected more than 5,000 outstanding hotels for inclusion in our portfolio,” an earlier statement said.

“Each has been selected for its outstanding quality. From these thousands of hotels, those offering the best stays will receive a special main Michelin accolade.

Auberge du Soleil, the birthplace of the fast-growing Auberge brand, received top marks for its hospitality in Napa Valley. Auberge du Soleil, Napa

Guests at Big Sur's Post Ranch Inn enjoy endless views of the Pacific Ocean. Kodiak Greenwood

So what do the Michelin keys mean?

“Just like the famous stars that indicate the best culinary experiences in the Michelin Guide restaurant selection, the Michelin Keys reveal which properties in the Guide's hotel portfolio provide the most outstanding stays. It is a new standard for travellers, with each hotel experience qualifying in terms of a wider range of amenities.” Simple.

The One-Key Michelin hotel is described as a “very special stay”.

Los Angeles' classic Hotel Bel-Air had no trouble making its way to the top of Michelin's new list. Bel Air Hotel

The new rating represents Michelin's desire to become a reference in luxury hotels, such as Auberge du Soleil in Napa. Auberge du Soleil, Napa

“This is a real gem with its own character and character. It may break the mold, offer something different, or simply be one of the best of its kind. Service always goes the extra mile and offers much more than similarly priced establishments,” experts said.

For a higher level, the Double Key is an “exceptional stay”.

“A truly unique and exceptional place in every way, where we always guarantee an unforgettable experience. A hotel with character, character and charm that is run with obvious pride and great care. The attractive design or architecture and the real sense of place make this an exceptional place to stay,” explained the professionals.

Guests at the Auberge enjoy beautiful views of Napa Valley from their rooms and suites. Auberge du Soleil, Napa

The Los Angeles icon has been sensitively updated in recent years. Bel Air Hotel

The Three Key Hotel is what can best be described as an 'extraordinary stay'.

“It's all about wonder and luxury here – this is the pinnacle of comfort, service, elegance and elegance. This is one of the most exclusive and exceptional hotels in the world and a destination in itself for that trip of a lifetime. All the elements of great hospitality are here to ensure that any stay will remain memorable and memorable.”

The famous “Pink Palace” in Beverly Hills has also undergone a renovation or two. Beverly Hills Hotel

Post Ranch Inn offers 39 rooms and cottages in one of the most picturesque areas of the California coast. Kodiak Greenwood

Here are the 11 top three Michelin hotels for 2024 in the United States:

