Wake up: Met Gala Monday is arriving soon.

The annual event, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, always delivers on its promise to be fashion's biggest night with experimental looks like Zendaya waving goodbye to her Disney roots in a Cinderella dress, and Kim Kardashian in an iconic Marilyn Monroe dress. “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” dress and Jared Leto “cats” himself as Karl Lagerfeld's famous Berman cat Choupette.

This year's benefit is the resurgence of “Sleeping Beauties” in the fashion world, following last year's ceremony that honored Lagerfeld, who died in 2019.

Here's everything you need to know about this huge event:

When is the Met Gala?

The Met Gala is held on the first Monday in May, as usual. The exact date for the 2024 event is May 6.

How to watch the 2024 Met Gala

The Met Gala will be streamed live on Vogue's website and social media channels starting at 6 p.m. ET. The “most amazing” event of the year will be broadcast live on E! Starting at 6pm ET.

What is the Met Gala?

The Costume Institute Benefit, known as the Met Gala, is a fundraiser for the museum's Costume Institute. Last year, the event set a record and raised more than $22 million, according to Business popularity.

What is the theme of the 2024 Met Gala?

In November, Vogue and the Met revealed the theme of the 2024 Met Gala is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” which is also the name of an accompanying exhibition at the Costume Institute.

The museum's curators said that “Sleeping Beauty” is not inspired by Disney princesses, but rather refers to the precious clothes in the museum's collection that are so fragile that they need to be placed in special glass “coffins” instead of on mannequins. The clothes will be displayed in a series of exhibitions organized by nature themes.

“More modern, less delicate pieces infused with the same spirit as the iconic fashions will be displayed alongside them, and will be divided into three sub-themes: land, sea and sky,” according to Vogue.

What is the dress code for the Met Gala 2024?

The topic is different from the dress code, but still related. This year's dress code is “The Garden of Time,” inspired by J. J. Ballard's 1962 short story of the same title, according to Vogue.

The magazine added: “Think sad flowers (as moody flowers aren't moody enough).”

Who will host the Met Gala?

The Met Gala announced its co-chairs in January, including Latin music star Bad Bunny, actress and singer Jennifer Lopez, “Euphoria” actress and Hollywood star Zendaya and “Thor” himself, Chris Hemsworth, who will join Vogue's editor-in-chief. President Anna Wintour.

Honorary chairs are Loewe Creative Director Jonathan Anderson And TikTok CEO Xu Ziqiu. TikTok is the official sponsor of the gala this year, with support from Loewe.

Who will be at the Met Gala?

Guests at the Met Gala are usually a surprise, but the co-chairs are among a few confirmed attendees.

Recent attendees included Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, Cardi B, Serena Williams, Usher, Doja Cat, Barry Keoghan, and married couple Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade. It's unclear whether they'll do their best on the mat again this year.

What is Met Fashion Institute 2024?

The exhibition will be open to the public from May 10 to September 2, 2024.

Exhibition curator Andrew Bolton, the mastermind behind the Costume Institute's exhibition each year, explained that this year's annual display includes rare historical garments and their corresponding contemporary fashions.

About 250 pieces of clothing and accessories dating back four centuries will be on display. The exhibition will be held in a series of rooms, each showcasing a theme inspired by the natural world. “In each space, historical costumes will be placed side by side with their contemporary counterparts in an immersive environment designed to engage the visitor’s senses of sight, smell, touch and hearing,” the museum stated.

Examples include a space decorated with “insect embroidery” for Elizabeth's bodice, or a ceiling featuring “Hitchcock's flock of black birds” surrounding a black tulle evening dress before the outbreak of World War II.

Contributing: Jay Stahl