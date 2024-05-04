May 5, 2024

Boeing Starliner lifts to the launch pad for the first astronaut flight on May 6 (photos)

Cheryl Riley May 4, 2024

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – May rocket power be with you!

An Atlas V rocket rolled to the launch pad on Saturday (May 4), also Star Wars Day, at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station days before its historic first mission with astronauts. At the helm of the United Launch Alliance booster was Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft, which will also make its first flight with humans on board after launching no earlier than Monday (May 6).

