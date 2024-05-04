The Boys Season 4 (Trailer) (Watch)

It’s a battle of good versus evil in season 4 of Boys.

A trailer for the next installment of the Amazon series was released Friday night at CCXP México, giving an idea of ​​just how high the stakes are for everyone.

While the country seems beyond repair, Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) is committed to finding a way to put an end to these superhumans, who are more power-hungry than ever. Watch the entire trailer above.

Season 4 of Boys It will debut on June 13. Three episodes will be released that day, followed by a new episode each week. The final match of the season is scheduled to end on Thursday, July 18.

According to Prime Video, the world is on the brink in Season 4. Victoria Newman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the control of the powerful Homelander, who is consolidating his power. Butcher, with only a few months left to live, lost Becca’s son and his job as leader of the boys. The rest of the team is tired of his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they must find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late.

Boys Stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jesse T. Asher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Domit, and Cameron Crovetti. Newcomers for season 4 are Susan Hayward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

Boys Based on New York times The best-selling comic book is written by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, who also serve as executive producers, and was developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke. Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Phil Sgreccia, Michaela Starr, Paul Greylong, David Reed, Meredith Glenn, Judalina Neira, Ken F. Levine, and Jason Netter also serve as executive producers.

Boys Produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios with Kripke Enterprises, Original Film and Point Gray Pictures.