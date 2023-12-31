Pictured: James Bond star Pierce Brosnan takes a photo in deep snow in Yellowstone National Park

By Jacqueline Lindenberg and Bethan Sexton for Dailymail.Com





Pierce Brosnan's photo op at Mammoth Terraces has resurfaced after the actor was given a court date for allegedly wandering into a protected area in Yellowstone National Park.

The 70-year-old James star – who allegedly entered the layers of the “delicate” and dangerous hot springs at Mammoth Terraces – can be seen striking a pose in a photo uploaded to the Instagram page called @.com.turonsofyellowstone.'

Although the post doesn't mention or reference Pierce, the actor can be seen wearing a near-identical outfit in snapshots he shared on his Instagram account on November 1 during his visit to Montana.

The caption on the post shared in November read: “Touron [tourist/Mormon] On the mammoth terraces of Yellowstone.

The Irish-born star stood on a layer of snow and flashed a small smile at the camera while making a peace sign.

A description of the springs was also added in the lengthy commentary, explaining that the hot water “forms a series of terraces composed of limestone deposited by hydrothermal springs that flowed into the valley near the north end” of Yellowstone Park.

“The unique colors of the spring water reflect the various minerals found in the limestone, including iron oxide, which gives the terraces their yellowish-brown color.”

Water temperatures in the springs can reach 125 degrees Fahrenheit and “the dissolved limestone and other minerals crystallize, forming limestone deposits…”

In one of the photos, Brosnan can be seen sitting on a chair with a stunning landscape and mountains in the distance behind him.

He also included another photo of him removing his hat to pose for a selfie as the sun shines on him.

“New Aspen Hatter, Austin Texas Hat…Making Memories in Montana,” Mamma Mia! the star wrote to his 2.1 million followers.

The resurfaced photo comes shortly after Pierce was summoned to court in Wyoming for allegedly wandering into “sensitive” and dangerous protected hot springs in Yellowstone National Park.

The Tomorrow Never Dies actor was accused of going off course and trying to overheat the temperatures in the Mammoth Terraces section.

He was cited twice for the alleged abuse on November 1, and is scheduled to appear in court on January 23.

The star was accused of traveling on foot in a thermal zone and violating the lockdown, according to court documents filed Tuesday.

He is scheduled to appear before US Magistrate Stephanie Hambrick next month.

Mammoth Terraces are a popular landmark in Yellowstone, constantly changing in color and activity.

Federal rules state that visitors to national parks must stay on designated trails. Leaving the boardwalk is punishable by up to six months in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.

Brosnan is the latest tourist to try to break the rules at the stunning park. At least 22 people died from burns sustained at Yellowstone's springs and hot springs.

In 2021, a Connecticut woman was jailed for seven days, fined $2,000, and banned from Yellowstone for two years for leaving the trail and getting too close to the heat.

In June, a shocking video emerged of a couple ignoring warnings when they tried to touch 175-degree hot springs elsewhere in the park.

A woman was seen screaming in pain as she plunged her hand into the hot springs.

The clip was shared on the Instagram page of TouronsofYellowstone, which also regularly documents abuse and bad behavior at the park.

Recently, a tourist was seen destroying tender moose plants by driving off-road in a car.

DailyMail.com has contacted representatives for Brosnan and the Yellowstone Park Rangers for comment.