Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter, 18, ‘has a raucous party in the Hamptons that are closed by police’

Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter, Apple Martin, 18, allegedly threw a riot party in the Hamptons that was closed by police.

Sixth page Reports indicate that Apple hosted about 50 friends at her mother’s Amagansett home on August 13.

But the alleged anger infuriated the neighbors, who ended up calling the police. The cops stopped the party and were said to have fined Apple.

“Apple invited a lot of friends to her mom’s house, and things got out of hand,” said a site insider.

They were partying like rock stars and making so much noise that many of the neighbors were angry and called the police, who shut down the party.

The insider also alleged that employees from the city clerk’s office also attended the party to see if it was being infringed. “You can’t have more than 50 people at a gathering in the area without a permit,” the source said.

According to the site, Apple’s mother and husband Brad Falchuk are not believed to have been at home during the party. The representative of the actress did not comment on Page Six.

Uh-oh: The loud beating allegedly angered the neighbors who ended up calling the police

However, a spokesperson for the East Hampton Town Law Enforcement Department confirmed that they were sent to the property after receiving complaints about noise.

The department, which provides permits for events in the community, told the site: ‘We went to [Paltrow’s] House after complaints about noise.

When we got there, we found there were less than 50 people, so they were within the code. If anyone gets a ticket, it’s the police.

East Hampton Police did not provide the site with any comment.

Apple is the daughter of Academy Award winner Gwyneth and ex-husband Chris Martin. The Shakespearean actress shares love with her son Moses, 16, with Martin.

She was married to Martin for 11 years before the infamous ‘Conscious Disengagement’, followed by their divorce in 2016. Gwyneth has been married to producer Brad Falchuk since 2018.

In May, Gwyneth paid a heartfelt tribute to her daughter in honor of her 18th birthday.

18. I’m a bit lost for words this morning ([crying emoji]). I couldn’t be more proud of the woman you are. You are everything I could have dreamed of and so much more, she wrote.

Pride does not cover him, my heart swells with feelings that I cannot express in words. You are very unusual in every way.

Happy birthday my dear girl. I hope you know how special you are, and how much light you have made to all those lucky enough to know you. Especially me.’

She ended the caption by writing, “I say it all the time and I’ll never stop… In the words of Aunt Drew, I was born the day you were born. I love you. ❤️ Mama.

BACK FOR MORE INFO: Fans will soon catch Gwyneth on small screens as a guest shark in the upcoming season of Shark Tank. It is the first time the actress has appeared on the show; Pictured February 2020

Meanwhile, fans will soon catch Gwyneth on small screens as a guest shark on the upcoming season of Shark Tank. This is the first time the actress has appeared on the show.

He founded Gwyneth Goop, a wellness and lifestyle care brand, in 2008.

It started as a weekly email newsletter that became a website and e-commerce site.

Goop also has its own productions, a magazine, a podcast, wellness summits and a documentary series on Netflix.