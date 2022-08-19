Jonah Hill took a break from promoting movies due to anxiety





Actor and Director Jonah Hill He retreats from promoting his films, including his first documentary, due to anxiety attacks.

Best known for starring in movies like “21 Jump Street” and “The Wolf of Wall Street,” the 38-year-old will explore mental health and the impact of his job on his anxiety in his upcoming documentary “Stutz.”

“I have finished directing my second film, a documentary about me and my therapist that explores mental health in general called Stutz. The whole point of making this film is to give therapy and the tools I learned in therapy to a wide audience for private use through an entertaining film.” Limit Wednesday.

“Through this journey of self-discovery within the film, I came to understand that I spent nearly 20 years suffering from anxiety attacks, which were exacerbated by appearances in the media and public events,” Hill added.

In light of this, the actor said he would not promote the documentary, in order to “protect” himself, although he said he “can’t wait to share it with audiences around the world in the hope that it helps them” struggle.

“If I make myself sicker by going out there and promoting it, I’m not going to be honest with myself or the movie,” said the actor who directed the movie, who hopes it “speaks for itself.”

The same goes for his upcoming projects.

Hill last appeared in the movie 2021″do not searchwho was nominated for four Oscars. He is set to star in the comedy “You People,” which is currently in post-production and is expected to be shown this year.

“I understand that I am one of the privileged few who can afford a vacation. I will not lose my job while working on anxiety,” he said.

“With this message and with Stutz, I hope to make it more natural for people to talk and act on these things. So that they can take steps toward feeling better and so that the people in their lives understand their issues more clearly,” Hill added.

Last year, the actor opened up about his insecure body image, He tells his followers on Instagram: “Please don’t comment on my body.”

Hill is not the first celebrity to open up about their mental health struggles.

On Sunday, the star of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” Tom Holland He said he took a break from social media due to the “adverse effect” on his mental state.

Last year, actor Ryan Reynolds Talk about the impact of anxiety on his life and work. He described anxiety, which he said originated in childhood, as “an engine of creativity but also has its own cloud and shroud of darkness”.

And in April, singer Camila Cabello She opened up about the “disabling” anxiety she felt during the production of her “Familia” album. She is now in a better place, she said, adding that she attributes this to her weakness and efforts to heal.