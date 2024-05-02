Microsoft is investigating VPN issues with the latest Windows 11 update

Microsoft says it’s investigating reports of a VPN connection failing after installing the Windows 11 April 2024 Update KB5036893 The security update was released on April 9 for all supported versions of Windows 11, and some users have reported that VPN connections with TPM-backed certificates are not working after installing the patch.

Reddit user says Flo-TPG A Windows 11 update caused a “Certificate not found” error while trying to use a VPN connection. Microsoft warns that VPN connections may fail after installing the April 2024 security update and that the company is “investigating user reports, and we will provide more information in the coming days.”

The only solution right now is to uninstall update KB5036893, and Microsoft says it plans to work on a solution “in an upcoming release,” suggesting a hotfix is ​​on the way.

These latest VPN issues come almost a year after Microsoft fixed them Major speed issues Impact on L2TP/IPsec VPN connections in Windows 11 after update causes issues. Microsoft has a Windows Insider program that’s designed to catch bugs in early releases of Windows updates, but security patches can often cause unexpected issues like these VPN crashes.

