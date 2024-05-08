Tango Gameworks showed off a new part of Hi-Fi Rush before its sudden shutdown – report

Tango Gameworks was in the process of promoting a sequel to Hi-Fi Rush and wanted to hire additional employees before its abrupt closure, according to a new report. Bloomberg a report.

The report, which sheds more light on the closures of Tango Gameworks and Redfall developer Arkane Austin, claims that Xbox leadership felt the studio’s overall system was “spread too thin,” with boss Matt Booty reportedly likening it to “peanut butter on bread.” ”

IGN first broke news of the closure on Tuesday alongside a report that Arkane Austin was working on DLC for Redfall before it shut down.

Tango Gameworks reportedly wanted to produce a sequel to Hi-Fi Rush before it closed.

Although not much has been revealed about the proposed sequel, Tango Gameworks has been seeking to hire additional staff despite founder Shinji Mikami’s departure in 2023. Xbox has previously described Hi-Fi Rush as “a hit for us and our players in every measure.” and major forecasts. “.

Tango Gameworks wasn’t the only studio considering a new game. It appears that Arkane Austin wanted to return to his roots with a new immersive single-player simulation game, according to the report. Arkane Austin is best known for her work on Prey, which became a fan favorite after its rocky launch in 2017.

In a follow-up tweet, reporter Jason Schreier clarified that both projects are still in the demo stage and therefore considered years away. Both studios eventually closed along with Mighty Doom developer Alpha Dog Games, while Roundhouse Studios was absorbed by ZeniMax Online Studios. Xbox is reportedly not done cutting costs as it offers severance pay to ZeniMax employees who choose to accept the voluntary buyout.

Both ZeniMax Studios president Gil Braff and Matt Botti attributed the closures to a desire to consolidate and focus more on fewer projects.

“It’s difficult to support nine studios around the world with a weak central team that has an ever-growing plate of things to do,” Braff reportedly said at a town hall meeting. “I think we were about to be toppled.”

Xbox has been significantly cutting back on its studios throughout most of the year, including big cuts at Activision Blizzard in January. The cuts have sparked shock and anger throughout the gaming industry, which has been rocked by layoffs throughout 2023 and 2024. Arkane president Lyon Dinga Bakaba was among those who criticized Xbox to close on Tuesday, asking executives not to throw entertainers and entertainers into “gold fever maneuvers.”

I just want to say that I love all the people in Austin corners so much. Great times, hard times, we’ve been through a lot together. Of course, today’s news is terrible for all of us. Your talent will lift you up, and I will do everything I can to help. – Harvey Smith (@Harvey1966) May 7, 2024

According to a report by L the edge, there is uncertainty about what the future holds for Xbox with Game Pass slowing and Xbox sales declining. Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, which is scheduled to be released on May 21 It was briefly promoted in a tweet on Wednesday, but otherwise received little marketing. Xbox is also reportedly considering raising the price of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate again as it considers putting Call of Duty on the service.

Meanwhile, developers are struggling to pick up the pieces, with former Arkane Austin developer Harvey Smith among those who have praised the shuttered studios. “I just want to say that I love all the people in Austin corners so much. We have had great times and hard times together,” he wrote. “Of course, today’s news is terrible for all of us. Your talent will lift you up, and I will do everything I can to help.”

Kat Bailey is IGN’s news director and co-host of Nintendo Voice Chat. Do you have any advice? Send her a direct message at @the_katbot.