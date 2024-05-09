Apple’s new iPad ad leaves the audience’s creative juices…flat

But some creatives took a different message from the one-minute iPad ad. Instead of seeing a device that could help them create, as Mr. Cook suggested, they saw a metaphor for how big tech companies could profit from their work by crushing or co-opting technical tools that humanity has used for centuries.

The image was particularly troubling at a time when artists fear that generative artificial intelligence, which can write poetry and create films, could take away their jobs.

“It’s extraordinary in its cruelty,” said Justin Ouellette, a software designer in Portland, Oregon, who does animation work and is a longtime Apple user. “A lot of people see this as a betrayal of her commitment to human creative expression and a deafness to the pressures these artists feel at this time.”

Apple did not respond to requests for comment.

It was the latest in a series of recent promotional missteps by a company widely considered a marketing juggernaut. that it Marketing the Apple Vision Pro device, which was released in January, struggled to help this device reach many customers. Last year, Apple was criticized for making a weird sketch of actors Octavia Spencer as Mother Earthdominated a company meeting about the company’s efforts to become carbon neutral by 2030.

Apple has been viewed as an advertising visionary since the 1980s. The “1984” Super Bowl ad introducing the Macintosh computer is among the most famous commercials of all time. The ad, developed by agency Chiat/Day, showed an actor throwing a sledgehammer through a screen displaying the face of a “Big Brother” character that was meant to be a metaphor for IBM.