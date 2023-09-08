Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will have the same 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options as the iPhone 14 Pro models, according to information shared today by Taiwanese research firm TrendForce.
The research firm reiterated its claim that both iPhone 15 Pro models will be equipped with 8GB of RAM, compared to 6GB for the iPhone 14 Pro models. Increasing your RAM can improve performance, especially when multitasking. The research firm said the lower-end iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models will have 6GB of RAM.
TrendForce believes that the iPhone 15 Pro will start at $999 in the US, just like the iPhone 14 Pro. However, the research firm expects the iPhone 15 Pro Max price to start at $1,199, which is an increase of $100 compared to the iPhone 14 Pro Max.
All four iPhone 15 models are expected to come equipped with a USB-C port and Dynamic Island, while several additional features are rumored for the Pro models, including a titanium frame, a customizable action button, the A17 Bionic chip, and Wi-Fi 6E support. Periscope lens with up to 6x optical zoom in Pro Max and more.
Apple will unveil the iPhone 15 series at an event scheduled for Tuesday, September 12 at 10am PST. The live stream of the event will be available on YouTube, on the Apple website, and in the Apple Events app for Apple TV.
