Tech experts say that Baldur’s Gate 3 on PS5 is the PC version on Ultra settings

Baldur’s Gate 3 launches on PlayStation 5 this week after being released for PC in August, and tech experts at Digital Foundry They have made their ruling.

according to Digital FoundryLarian’s sprawling Dungeons & Dragons role-playing game is an impressive port on PS5, running at an equivalent level to the PC version on Ultra settings, the highest of the bunch of options available. As Digital Foundry pointed out, this isn’t typical of most console games.

The PS5 version lets you turn performance mode on or off. Both result in a resolution of 1440p. Performance mode targets 60fps, and according to Digital Foundry, the game hits that mark most of the time.

As with the PC version, in the PS5 version, the city of Baldur’s Gate itself causes some issues. Digital Foundry reported frame rates in the low 20s at worst here. Larian said it’s working on performance improvements across the game, as well as specifically in its third chapter.

Baldur’s Gate 3’s Quality Mode targets 30fps and, Digital Foundry said, hits that target without any issues except for Chapter 3, where the frame rate drops to the mid-to-low 20s.

Digital Foundry also took a look at Baldur’s Gate 3 PS5 playing in split-screen (split-screen multiplayer in particular was such a challenge for Larian, that the studio eventually had to) Dropping support for the mode on Xbox Series S In order to launch the game on Xbox in 2023). There are understandable downgrades here, but 30fps is relatively stable, except, again, in Chapter 3, where the frame rate drops into the low 20s.

Baldur’s Gate 3 does not currently support cross-play, but in a recent interview Larian confirmed that it is “on the roadmap.” Larian has been working hard to fix numerous bugs and performance issues since its release last month, which has kept the studio busy. When cross-play arrives, Baldur’s Gate 3 fans can play co-op across PC and PS5.

We praised Baldur’s Gate 3 in our region review Calling it “a landmark moment in the genre.”

“I’ve waited 14 years for the stars to align again so we could have the perfect blend of old-fashioned tactical RPG combat, an epic, well-written story with complex characters, lots of meaningful choices, and a level of cinematic presentation and polish that made me see the sweat and sadness on the characters’ faces.” In their darkest hours,” we wrote.

PlayStation 5 owners who have just gotten into Larian’s RPG can check out our full review Explanation of Baldur’s Gate 3 Among other resources.

